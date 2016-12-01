ChristmasVille opens in Rock Hill: The most wonderful time of the year

Rock Hill turned into a magical wonderland Thursday at the opening of ChristmasVille. Santa greeted a crowd of children and holiday lights twinkled on trees as choruses sang carols.
The four-day festival features 75 events including the Rock Hill Christmas parade Friday night and downtown activities throughout the weekend.
Musical groups, jugglers and dancers will entertain crowds and children can ride a carousel, a Ferris wheel, ponies and a horse-drawn carriage.
Children can listen to a story with Santa at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Glencairn Garden.
The food truck village will offer holiday and festival fare and festival-goers can stroll through an artisan and craft market. There’s an ice-skating rink, too.
For more details, visit ChristmasvilleRockHill.com
Tracy Kimball
