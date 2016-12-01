Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday in downtown Rock Hill for the first day of ChristmasVille — a four-day Christmas festival that transforms Old Town Rock Hill into a wintry wonderland. School choirs and bands performed at the Rock Hill City Hall amphitheater and Mayor Doug Echols read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to families bundled in blankets and coats. High-kicking dancers in Santa costumes and Santa himself entertained the crowd. The festival continues through Sunday.
Tracy Kimball

Local

Rock Hill family of boy with genetic disorder say chair will make life easier

Ryley Hufford, 2, and his grandparents, Cindy and James Hufford of Rock Hill, received a special chair Tuesday from All Things Possible Ministries. Ryley was born with a rare genetic disorder that causes digestion problems, low muscle tone and other issues, his grandparents say. The community came together to help raise $6,500 for a chair to help his grandparents, who provide around-the-clock care.

Local

York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

The Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County opened for the holiday season Friday, drawing thousands of visitors and selling nearly 500 trees. Customers at the 70-acre farm can "choose and cut" their own cedar and pine trees or buy a pre-cut Fraser Fir. The farm offers hayrides, a fire pit and activities for children.

Local

Rock Hill downtown ice rink brings out the 'holiday spirit'

The Founders Holiday Ice Rink is drawing large crowds of skaters in downtown Rock Hill. Skaters big and small can participate for $10 as long as their feet fit in the skates, which are included. Two skaters can participate for $5 each on Wednesdays. The rink is open through mid-January.

