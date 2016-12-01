Local
Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille
Hundreds of people gathered Thursday in downtown Rock Hill for the first day of ChristmasVille — a four-day Christmas festival that transforms Old Town Rock Hill into a wintry wonderland. School choirs and bands performed at the Rock Hill City Hall amphitheater and Mayor Doug Echols read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to families bundled in blankets and coats. High-kicking dancers in Santa costumes and Santa himself entertained the crowd. The festival continues through Sunday.Tracy Kimball