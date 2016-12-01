Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille

Ryley Hufford, 2, and his grandparents, Cindy and James Hufford of Rock Hill, received a special chair Tuesday from All Things Possible Ministries. Ryley was born with a rare genetic disorder that causes digestion problems, low muscle tone and other issues, his grandparents say. The community came together to help raise $6,500 for a chair to help his grandparents, who provide around-the-clock care.