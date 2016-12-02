Hundreds gather in downtown Rock Hill for the first day of ChristmasVille (PHOTOS)

Rock Hill celebrated the first day of ChristmasVille Thursday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A girl perfoms with her school band at ChristmasVille Thursday night in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Avery McKeown, 10, sings at Christmasville Thursday night in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Winthrop ChristmasVille Rockhettes perform at the opening ceremony of the festival Thursday in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A school band performs Thursday in downtown Rock Hill as part of ChristmasVille.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A school band performs Thursday at ChristmasVille in downtown Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A child listens during a school band performance Thursday in downtown Rock Hill on the opening day of ChristmasVille.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A school band performs Thursday in downtown Rock Hill as part of ChristmasVille.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Santa greets a crowd Thursday in downtown Rock Hill for the opening ceremony of ChristmasVille.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Dale Brook of Charlotte plays the lap harp Thursday at the York County Library in Rock Hill as part of ChristmasVille.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A toddler plays with bells Thursday at ChristmasVille at the York County Library in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A little girl poses with the Elf on the Shelf Thursday at the York County Library in Rock Hill as part of ChristmasVille.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Winthrop ChristmasVille Rockhettes perform Thursday at the opening ceremony of the four-day festival.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Winthrop ChristmasVille Rockhettes perform Thursday at the opening ceremony of the festival at Fountain Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Santa greets a crowd at Fountain Park Thursday for the opening ceremony of ChristmasVille.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Winthrop ChristmasVille Rockhettes perform at the festival’s opening ceremony Thursday at Fountain Park.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Santa Claus greets a crowd at the opening ceremony of ChristmasVille at Fountain Park Thursday night.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com