Rock Hill police asking public for help in shooting investigation on Amelia Avenue

Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a shooting Friday on Amelia Avenue in Rock Hill.
The Rock Hill police department is looking for leads after a man was shot several times around 11 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Amelia Avenue.
Police spokesperson Mark Bollinger said a male victim, who appears to be in his late 30s, was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Bollinger said the victim had “several” gunshot wounds.
Detectives were working the scene early Friday afternoon. Bollinger said they have received conflicting descriptions of a vehicle that fled the scene.
He said that most people around the area told police they were inside their homes and did not directly witness a shooting.
Bollinger said the area is an older and established neighborhood, with a mix of families and older couples. He said there is no word yet on a motive.
“This neighborhood continues to be in transition,” he said. “The majority of the people around here are nice and hard-working individuals.”
Now that the investigators have done much of the preliminary searching, they’ll do a deeper canvas of the neighborhood to see if they can find other witnesses, Bollinger said. They’ll begin working with the victim’s family and friends to see if they can help aid the investigation.
Anyone who can help identity the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321 or the YCSO at 803-628-3059.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments