Train carrying BMWs derails in Fairfield County

A Norfolk Southern train transporting new BMW automobiles from the company’s Upstate plant to Charleston derailed around 3 p.m. Sunday in Fairfield County, according to Fire Chief Barkley Ramsey of the Lebanon Fire Department.
Barkley said 11 cars derailed and 97 BMWs loaded at Greer were damaged. No injuries were reported and no highways were blocked, Barkley said. The accident scene was near the intersection of S.C. 213 and Alston Road, near the Newberry County line, he said.
Investigators from several agencies were on the scene and it was expected the tracks would be cleared by sometime Monday, said Barkley.
