Jerry West, a founder of Museum of Western York County, dies at 77

Jerry West, one of the founders of the Museum of Western York County that celebrates the history and people of the area, died Saturday. West was 77.
West, a longtime booster of the men and women of western York County, was honored in 2015 with Jerry West Appreciation Day by the Broad River Basin Historical Society.
At that event, Sharon Mayor Beverly Blair told the crowd that because of West, future generations will be able to learn about the area’s rich heritage and the proud spirit of its people.
West, a minister, came to Sharon in western York County as a young person and stayed the rest of his life. He spent two decades at Historic Brattonsville.
The museum, more than 5,000 square feet in Sharon, honors the agricultural spirit of the areas of York County near the Broad River, which makes up much of York County’s western edge.
The museum opened in 2003.
It was West’s spirit and devotion that helped the museum grow and add exhibits from many of the families and people who have been part of western York County’s history.
West’s funeral is Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Sharon ARP Church.
