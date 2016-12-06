Rock Hill police searching for suspect in attempted murder case

Rock Hill police are searching for leads after a man said a suspect shot at him with a shotgun early Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the scene of a house on the 100 block of South Cherry Road around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a police report said.
The complainant, a 37-year-old woman, told police that her boyfriend, 33, ran into the house saying that someone had a gun, “and that’s when she heard a loud bang at the back door,” a police report said.
The boyfriend, identified by police as the victim, said he was taking out the trash and saw two subjects standing by the trash can, the report states. The victim said he startled one of the subjects, who was urinating outside.
The victim said he bent down, and when he came back, one of the subjects pulled a shotgun in his face and told him to “lay it down” several times, a report said.
The victim told police that the man was dressed in black, with a black bandanna on his face and a black beanie, a report said. The shotgun was also black, the victim told police.
The victim told the two subjects that he didn’t have anything, the report said. Then the victim ran inside the house and closed the door behind him, the report states.
The victim told police that the subject ran behind him and shot at him once.
K9 and forensic services responded to the scene later and collected evidence.
The case remains active. Police list the charges as armed robbery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.
No suspects have been identified, police said.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
