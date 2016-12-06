Holiday Partners working to make sure those in need will enjoy Christmas

From the first donated bicycle to the last item out the door, Tom Anderson gets to experience it all during Holiday Partners, a coordinated effort to give Christmas gifts to local children in need.
The toy drive helps families with children from birth to 14 years old. It is a partnership between The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund and WRHI AM radio’s Toys for Happiness, which allows the United Way to distribute donated toys from local businesses, civic groups and individuals.
“I get to see the first donated fire truck come in the door, to the last fire truck going out the door to these families,” Anderson said. “I see the smiles on the faces of the children and the tears of gratitude.”
The programs, which are currently under way, help families provide for their children in a dignified way, said Rebecca Melton, president of United Way of York County. Readers are asked to make donations.
“It’s really important to the families who need us,” she said. “It’s a way for them to feel like they are doing something great for their families.”
Anderson walked in to make a donation to the effort almost a decade ago but decided to do more once he saw the volunteers at work.
“I see the need and the community of York County respond to that need,” he said. “It’s such a great program.”
More donations are especially needed for girls and boys ages 12-14.
“They’re the hardest to fill for,” Anderson said. “There is always a need for more toys.”
Puzzles, books, games and gift cards are among the items needed. The hope is to provide for at least 500 families, reaching at least 1,200-1,400 children, Anderson said. Last year, Holiday Partners provided for more than 1,600 children in need.
Volunteers are hard at work sorting and packing gifts and will start distributing them on Dec. 15, Melton said. Donations will continue to be accepted after that date.
“Having presents under the tree, that’s what it is about,” Anderson said. “They’re thankful and their Christmas is better.”
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Want to Help?
Donate to The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund by mailing donations to or dropping them off at The Herald, 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, S.C. 29730. Checks should be made to the Empty Stocking Fund, c/o UWYC.
Donate Toys
Donate to Toys for Happiness by dropping off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes at locations around York County. Local sites include: United Way of York County, 226 Northpark Drive, Suite 100, Rock Hill; WRHI/Interstate 107 radio stations, 142 N. Confederate Ave., Rock Hill; and County Upper Palmetto YMCA locations. Details: call WRHI’s Bonita Perry at 803-324-1340.
