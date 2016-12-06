Trump thanks supporters at Fayetteville rally

VIDEO: President-elect Donald Trump expresses his gratitude to North Carolina supporters for helping him to victory as he carried the battleground state in the recent election during a "Thank You," rally at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C. He also spoke about his plans for rebuilding the military and helping veterans, which was popular in the city that houses Ft. Bragg, one of the largest Army bases in the country.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Local

Drug unit gets new 'sniffers' thanks to York Co. business owners

Two York County business owners have donated money to purchase two drug-sniffing dogs for the county's multijurisdictional drug unit. Real estate developer Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, donated $5,000 and Vance Houston, Subway Restaurant franchise owner, gave $10,000 to the drug unit to buy the K9s. The unit previously had one dog but did not have money in its budget to purchase new the K9s.

Local

Holiday Partners collecting toys for York County families in need

In partnership with The Herald newspaper's Empty Stocking fund and WRHI's Toys For Happiness, the United Way of York County's Holiday Partners program is gathering gifts for York County children in need. Donations can be dropped off at locations throughout the county. Program organizers hope to serve 500 families.

Local

Christmas on parade in downtown Rock Hill

Thousands gathered in downtown Rock Hill Friday night to watch waving children and floats at the annual Christmas parade. Members of local school patrols, businesses, beauty queens, bands and more waved to spectators along the parade route. The event is part of Rock Hill's ChristmasVille festival.

Local

Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday in downtown Rock Hill for the first day of ChristmasVille — a four-day Christmas festival that transforms Old Town Rock Hill into a wintry wonderland. School choirs and bands performed at the Rock Hill City Hall amphitheater and Mayor Doug Echols read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to families bundled in blankets and coats. High-kicking dancers in Santa costumes and Santa himself entertained the crowd. The festival continues through Sunday.

