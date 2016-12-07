The people of York saved the courthouse Christmas Tree. Wednesday ‘Santa’ lights it

The giant cedar tree next to the York County Courthouse in downtown York, which was saved by an outcry of town residents, will be lit for Christmas by Santa Claus Wednesday at the conclusion of York’s Christmas parade.
The tree at the corner of Liberty Street and Congress Street in the city of York was used for decades as a community Christmas tree. But this summer, county officials considered chopping it down before the people of York balked and the city saved the tree. The Yorkville Historical Society purchased $3,000 in new lights which were put up by the York Fire Department last month.
Tree lighting is set for after 6 p.m., following the annual York Christmas parade that starts at 4:30 p.m. on Congress Street. The public is invited to the parade and tree lighting.
