A new roof, a car, book bags: York County’s Good Folks aims to meet need

Family Promise aims to keep a roof over the heads of struggling York County families, but it can’t fulfill its mission without a roof of its own.
Family Promise of York County helps families keep housing by training them to become self-sufficient. Focusing on families fills a vital need, said board president David Kimball.
“It helps them put their lives back together so they can leave our program successfully,” he said.
Now, the organization faces its own housing problem because its roof is leaking, a repair that could cost $30,000 to $40,000, Kimball said.
Good Folks of York County, a nonprofit group of citizens and businesses that comes together once a year to support local organizations, is making sure Family Promise can continue its work.
Good Folks gathered for its annual banquet fundraiser Wednesday in Winthrop University’s Richardson Ballroom with the hope of raising $85,000. The funds raised will benefit Family Promise of York County, the Rock Hill Parks Foundation and Helping Others Progress Through Education, or HOPE, said Chandra West, Good Folks chair.
The 360-person-capacity ballroom was packed.
“It’s fantastic to see the interaction across all of these different businesses and agencies in the community,” West said.
In 25 years, Good Folks has contributed more than $1.2 million in York County. This year, 10 agencies requested projects totaling $412,000, and three groups were selected, West said.
For Family Promise, the money means organizers can continue giving back.
“Good Folks are keeping the roof over our heads so we can keep the roof over the heads of those in need in York County,” Kimball said. “It’s a game-changer for us.”
Good Folks will also ensure thousands of local students will receive book bags, binders and other supplies through HOPE, said Natasha Jones, who works in community relations.
“We help make sure they have what they need for school,” she said. “It’s helping out inner-city youth and taking the strain off of parents.”
With the funding, Jones said, HOPE wants to help at least 2,000 students, up from 1,500 last year.
“It’s good to have Good Folks behind your back,” she said. “If they see you, other people take notice of you as well. It’s a big thing for us.”
More community members will have access to education and recreation through the Rock Hill Parks Foundation’s partnership with Good Folks, said John Taylor, director of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
The foundation will buy a vehicle for its Rec In A Box program, which brings recreation and education activities to parks during its summer feeding program, Taylor said. The vehicle will expand the program to year-round and allow the activities to reach seniors, children and school groups that may not have access to a center or park.
“It means the world to us to be able to do more outreach in the community,” he said.
Good Folks raised more than $12,000 toward its goal by Wednesday through member donations, West said. The drive will continue. West said the group has never not met its goal.
“I never had to worry about school supplies. I never had to worry about where I would sleep, where I would live or whether I would have power,” West said. “Today there are individuals in our community who are not that fortunate.”
At a glance
Good Folks of York County hopes to raise $85,000 for local organizations.
Family Promise of York County, Rock Hill Parks Foundation and Helping Others Progress Through Education, or HOPE, are this year’s recipients.
Want to help?
Contribute to Good Folks at goodfolksofyorkcounty.com.
