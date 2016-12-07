Controversial York tree lit with 3,800 Christmas lights after parade

The towering evergreen tree in front of the York County Courthouse lit up with 3,800 bulbs Wednesday after the York Christmas parade. Mayor Eddie Lee, who dressed as Santa, joined members of the Yorkville Historical Society and residents at the traditional lighting ceremony. York County officials considered removing the tree over the summer because they believed it had stopped growing and could be a safety problem. The city's downtown historic commission denied the county's request and allowed the city to keep the tree.