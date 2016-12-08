Christmas arrives in York at parade (PHOTOS)

Hundreds gathered at the York Christmas parade Wednesday.
York Fire Chief Domenic Manera waves to a crowd at the York Christmas parade.
York parade participants wave to crowds Wednesday.
Parade participants wave atop a fire truck Wednesday in York.
Members of the Junior ROTC march down Congress Street Wednesday at the York Christmas parade.
Members of the Junior ROTC march at the York Christmas parade Wednesday.
The York Comprehensive High School color guard performs at the York Christmas parade Wednesday.
The York Comprehensive High School band performs at the York Christmas parade on Wednesday.
The York Comprehensive High School band performs at the York Christmas parade Wednesday.
Miss York Comprehensive High School Keirra Steele waves from a convertible Wednesday at the York Christmas parade.
Parade-goers wave at the York Christmas parade Wednesday.
York Comprehensive High School cheerleaders chant during the York Christmas parade on Wednesday.
A crowd watches the York Christmas parade on Wednesday.
A child watches the York Christmas parade Wednesday.
4-year-old Tyanna Blackmon watches the York Christmas parade on Wednesday.
A crowd watches a tumbler perform at the York Christmas parade on Wednesday.
An Elvis impersonator yells to a crowd Wednesday at the York Christmas parade.
An Elvis impersonator performs at the York Christmas parade on Wednesday.
The York Christmas parade was held Wednesday on Congress Street.
Families gather in downtown York for the annual Christmas parade.
Little boys watch the York Christmas parade on Wednesday.
A woman dressed as a polar bear dances atop a float Wednesday at the York Christmas parade.
A large crowd gathers in downtown York Wednesday for the Christmas parade.
Parade-goers wave at the York Christmas parade Wednesday.
A woman stands with a Pomeranian Wednesday at the York Christmas parade.
Large crowds gather in downtown York Wednesday for the Christmas parade.
Dressed as a present, Gina Turner waves to the crowd at the York Christmas parade on Wednesday.
A band marches at the York Christmas parade on Wednesday.
Parade participants wave to a crowd Wednesday in York.
Dancers perform on Congress Street in downtown York Wednesday at the Christmas parade.
The York Christmas parade was held downtown Wednesday.
A small crowd gathers Wednesday at the York County Courthouse after the Christmas parade.
Christmas lights glow on the towering tree at the York County Courthouse after the York parade.
