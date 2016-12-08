Welcome Knighthawks: New Fort Mill middle school chooses mascot, school colors

A hawk wearing a knight’s helmet has joined the ranks of Fort Mill School District mascots.
Students of Pleasant Knoll Middle School will be known as the Knighthawks, said Kelly McKinney, Fort Mill School District media and communications officer.
The Fort Mill School Board unveiled and approved the mascot during its regular meeting Tuesday. Community feedback was considered in the decision along with the school’s location, name and future messages and slogans attached to the mascot, McKinney said.
Given Fort Mill’s growth, each school has its own history and tie to the community, she said.
“We like each school to have a unique mascot,” McKinney said.
The orange and blue hawk will be a distinct marker for the district’s fifth middle school, which will open its doors for the 2017-18 school year, she said.
“It’s very different from what we have at other schools,” McKinney said. “The color combination works well with the logo.”
She said the Knighthawk flows well with the elementary school’s Panthers. The schools will share a campus at Pleasant and Vista roads in Fort Mill.
Grey Young, Pleasant Knoll Elementary School principal, will have the chance to be a Panther and a Knighthawk when he becomes principal of the new middle school when it opens.
“As Pleasant Knoll middle school’s first principal, it’s exciting to watch the brick and mortar aspect of the new middle school taking shape next door,” he said.
“Now that our school colors are established, along with an amazing logo, I’m eager to start the process of developing our school identity and spirit as we prepare to open our doors in August 2017 as Fort Mill School District’s newest school. Go Knighthawks!”
High School Three
Discussion has also begun on a name for the district’s third high school. Under consideration are options using the word “Catawba,” McKinney said. The high school, which is slated to open August 2019, will sit 1.5 miles from the Catawba River.
The name must be a reflection of the school’s location and individual stance in the community and open the door for a meaningful mascot and color scheme, she said.
“High schools are a really big thing,” McKinney said.
The board hopes to receive a recommendation for the name in January. Once a name is selected, the school board will solicit community feedback regarding the mascot and school colors, she said.
