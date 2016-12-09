Local artisans offer festive gifts at Rock Hill holiday market

Buckets of brightly colored baby bows, sweetly scented candles, bowls hand-carved from local wood, personalized swag and other uniquely crafty items from local artisans are up for grabs at a new holiday market sale in Rock Hill.
Shoppers can hunt for those hard-to-find presents today at the Tangled Tinsel Merry Market.
More than 50 vendors are selling jewelry, knitted scarves and blankets, art, baked goods, clothing, home goods and more at the market. In addition, shoppers can find children’s boutique consignment clothing and shoes.
Santa will fly in from the North Pole to offer a seat on his lap and a picture with the kids from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The market is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shiland Hills Shopping Center, 2685 Celanese Road. Admission is $5.
