Holiday Partners make it possible for York County residents to help people in need

Every December, Rock Hill resident Faye Wyatt puts Holiday Partners on her calendar.
Wyatt, a retired teacher, has volunteered with the United Way of York County program for four years. In partnership with The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund and WRHI radio’s Toys for Happiness, the program provides toys for less fortunate York County families with children ages birth to 14 years old.
Readers are asked to help provide new, unwrapped toys or gift cards for people in need during the holiday season.
“I have a great empathy for families in need,” she said. “Children need to have the joy of Christmas.”
Local businesses, civic groups and individuals donate toys for the drive. Williams and Fudge in Rock Hill donated 300 bikes to Toys for Happiness last week, said David Williams, president. It was the most the employees have been able to purchase through fundraising in the 12 years they have been doing this.
“It’s a record for the community,” he said.
Holiday Partners volunteers are now sorting and packaging gifts. The program sparked Rock Hill resident Angela Howson’s interest this year and she joined the effort as a volunteer.
“I want to make sure kids have a great Christmas,” she said. “It feels good to do it.”
Wyatt said donations are needed, especially for children ages 10-14.
“Everyone thinks of the little people, but getting things for the older group is difficult,” she said.
The families who receive the donations are those who would not be able to provide gifts without help, Wyatt said.
“Sometimes families are so destitute, they can’t provide anything,” Wyatt said. “A lot of times they’re those that just need a little extra help.”
Families must live in York County and fit the program’s criteria to be included, according to the United Way.
Any donations, large or small, are appreciated, Wyatt said. She said volunteering is particularly fun on pick up day, when the families come to get the gifts.
“The families are very appreciative,” she said. “"We try to make it a good experience for all of them.”
Want to Help?
Donate to The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund by mailing donations to or dropping them off at The Herald, 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, S.C. 29730. Checks should be made to the Empty Stocking Fund, c/o UWYC.
Donate Toys
Donate to Toys for Happiness by dropping off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes at locations around York County. Local sites include United Way of York County, 226 Northpark Drive, Suite 100, Rock Hill, WRHI/Interstate 107 radio stations, 142 N. Confederate Ave., Rock Hill and County Upper Palmetto YMCA locations. For more information on how to get a donation box placed, call WRHI’s Bonita Perry at 803-324-1340.
Highlights
Faye Wyatt has volunteered with United Way of York County’s Helping Partners for four years
Donations are needed, especially for older children
Collaborative effort between The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund, WRHI’s Toys for Happiness
Empty Stocking Fund Donors
Alison Mallard, Rock Hill
Rachel Rion, Rock Hill
Barry Grant Productions, Rock Hill
Rotary Club of Rock Hill, Rock Hill
John Beam, Rock Hill
Jan Shaw McCoy, Rock Hill
