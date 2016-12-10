Rock Hill family adds Disney flair to holiday light show

Calvin White and his family see hundreds of cars slowly drive by their house near the intersection of Ole Woods Drive and Hwy. 901 in Rock Hill each year in December. They drive by to see the flickering lights, numerous jolly Santas, nativity scenes, music and reindeer. White even dresses as Santa some nights. The family has decorated the yard for more than 15 years and acquired a Disney display this year to add to the show.
Tracy Kimball

Waves, cheers kick off holiday season at York Christmas parade

Hundreds gathered Wednesday at the York Christmas parade on Congress Street, where several marching bands entertained the crowd with festive music, dance teams performed and cute kids waved and yelled "Merry Christmas." Following the parade, Santa and the Yorkville Historical Society lit the tree in front of the York County Courthouse with thousands of white lights.

Trump thanks supporters at Fayetteville rally

VIDEO: President-elect Donald Trump expresses his gratitude to North Carolina supporters for helping him to victory as he carried the battleground state in the recent election during a "Thank You," rally at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C. He also spoke about his plans for rebuilding the military and helping veterans, which was popular in the city that houses Ft. Bragg, one of the largest Army bases in the country.

Drug unit gets new 'sniffers' thanks to York Co. business owners

Two York County business owners have donated money to purchase two drug-sniffing dogs for the county's multijurisdictional drug unit. Real estate developer Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, donated $5,000 and Vance Houston, Subway Restaurant franchise owner, gave $10,000 to the drug unit to buy the K9s. The unit previously had one dog but did not have money in its budget to purchase new the K9s.

