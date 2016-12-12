‘Cupcake Wars’ winner to open bakery in Charlotte

A Fort Mill-based bakery called Cupcrazed Cakery will open its first Charlotte location in March.
The bakery will be at 1730 E. Woodlawn Road Suite H, in the spot currently occupied by Polka Dot Bake Shop, which said on its Facebook page that it’s closing permanently Dec. 23.
Cupcrazed owner Heather McDonnell, who won the Food Network’s “Rewrapped” and “Cupcake Wars” is opening the bakery’s second location with her investor and business partner, Michael Bogdanski, according to a statement Monday from the bakery’s management.
The bakery’s space is currently undergoing renovations. It will be a “near duplicate” to the Fort Mill store at 936 Market St., which will remain open.
Cupcake flavors will be rotated daily, the bakery said, and the new Charlotte location will also have $2 Tuesdays.
“That’s the question we get most often — ‘When are you going to open a shop in Charlotte?’ Now we have an answer,” McDonnell said.
