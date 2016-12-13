Donor offers Rock Hill home for abused kids $5,000, if others will match it.

0:56 Man stages fake police encounter for surprising marriage proposal Pause

1:13 Video: Florence Morning News sports reporter talks about Hartsville football

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:18 Students audition for world champion drum corp in Fort Mill

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained