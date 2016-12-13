Interim no longer: York County Library taps Jason Hyatt as new director

Jason Hyatt has been selected to serve as the full-time director for the York County Library System.
Hyatt served as the interim director since August when he took over after former director Colleen Pappas was fired amid an unfinished investigation.
Pappas was dismissed earlier this summer after an anonymous email sparked allegations of threatening employees, illegal hiring, discrimination and a “hostile work environment.”
Hyatt of Fort Mill served most recently as the headquarters manager at the Main Library in Rock Hill.
Previously, he spent 13 years with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system and also served as manager of ImaginOn: The Joe and Joan Martin Center.
Barbara Boulware, chair of the library trustees, said the investigation into accusations against Pappas continues. Pappas served as chief of the county library system for nine years.
The anonymous email about Pappas was sent to library employees, county officials, The Herald and others, listing 14 allegations against her, including that she created jobs for friends, refused to give employees raises in a timely manner and threatened disciplinary action against those who inquired about raises, employed an unqualified bookkeeper who made “numerous errors related to benefits and retirement programs.” It also said she chose rare or out-of-print items from the library collection and made them available for her alone to purchase at Friends of the Library book sales.
The York County Library system is headquartered in Rock Hill, and has branches in Fort Mill, Clover, Lake Wylie and York, and a bookmobile.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Jason Hyatt’s education
Bachelor’s degree: Liberal studies from University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Master’s degree: Library and information science from University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Currently pursuing a master of public administration degree from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
Comments