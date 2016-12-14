Will York County get freezing rain Saturday morning? Maybe

There is a possibility of freezing rain late Friday into early Saturday morning in York County, weather forecasts and emergency officials said.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of freezing rain between 2 and 8 a.m. Saturday, before temperatures rise to the high 40s and any precipitation falls as rain.
A potential for up to .02 of an inch of accumulation is possible, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management director, but the warm up afterward means nothing will stick around long.
Although Saturday has far less traffic than weekdays, Haynes urged drivers to be cautious.
