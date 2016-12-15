York County vets honor deceased military in ‘Wreaths Across America’

A veterans advocacy group will place about 700 wreaths on graves of deceased military members Saturday as part of the Wreaths Across America” national event.
The Rock Hill chapter of Rolling Thunder will hold a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill. The event will be one of more than 1,000 similar events across America that is part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
Rolling Thunder Rock Hill chapter, a nonprofit, is coordinating the local event.
“We want to do all we can to honor those who served,” said Al Guest, a Vietnam War veteran and Rolling Thunder president. Guest’s wife, Teresa, is coordinator of the wreaths event locally.
Several other area veterans groups, including the VFW and American legion, also are part of the event.
Grandview has a special section of the cemetery devoted to veterans. Wreaths will be placed there and at other locations, including on veterans graves at the Catawba Indian Nation reservation.
The event will include JROTC units from area high schools, speakers, and honor guards from veterans organizations. It is open to the public and Rolling Thunder seeks sponsors and collects donations to help pay for the wreaths.
For information or to donate, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org, call 803-322-5190, or write to Rolling Thunder Wreaths Across America, Rolling Thunder,2243 Audubon Dr., Rock Hill, S.C. 29732.
