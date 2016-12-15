Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

April Victoria "Vickie" Gleason entered a plea in a Lancaster County courtroom to child neglect charges in the 2013 death of her daughter, 5-year-old Soren Chilson. A judge agreed to delay sentencing. Her then-boyfriend, Phillip Gleason, whom she later married, is charged with homicide by child abuse in the girl's death. Phillip Gleason is expected to appear in court on the charges in January.
2016 Lake Wylie Boat Parade

Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce's 2016 Lights on the Lake holiday boat parade never left the docks, spreading seasonal cheer with twinkling lights as crowds gathered for Christmas by the Lake with live music, a live nativity, visits with Santa Claus, and cookies and treats. (Aerial view courtesy of Rebecca Tongen)

Local

Rock Hill family adds Disney flair to holiday light show

Calvin White and his family see hundreds of cars slowly drive by their house near the intersection of Ole Woods Drive and Hwy. 901 in Rock Hill each year in December. They drive by to see the flickering lights, numerous jolly Santas, nativity scenes, music and reindeer. White even dresses as Santa some nights. The family has decorated the yard for more than 15 years and acquired a Disney display this year to add to the show. Tell us about your Christmas lights. Contact Tracy Kimball at tkimball@heraldonline.com.

Local

Fort Mill kids chase candy canes, eat s'mores with Santa

Nearly 1,000 candy canes lay hidden under piles of leaves Saturday at the annual Candy Cane Hunt at the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill. About 150 children braved the cold for the hunt, which lasted only a few minutes before the treats were found. The kids and their parents roasted marshmallows and ate s'mores before finishing the event with a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Local

Rock Hill holiday market draws local artisans, shoppers for 'unique' gifts

The Tangled Tinsel Merry Market in Rock Hill features more than 50 area artisans and vendors offering handmade and personalized gift items for holiday shoppers. The market includes a children's boutique clothing consignment sale. Santa will make an appearance Saturday to take photos with kids. The sale continues 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Shiland Hills Shopping Center.

Local

Waves, cheers kick off holiday season at York Christmas parade

Hundreds gathered Wednesday at the York Christmas parade on Congress Street, where several marching bands entertained the crowd with festive music, dance teams performed and cute kids waved and yelled "Merry Christmas." Following the parade, Santa and the Yorkville Historical Society lit the tree in front of the York County Courthouse with thousands of white lights.

Local

Controversial York tree lit with 3,800 Christmas lights after parade

The towering evergreen tree in front of the York County Courthouse lit up with 3,800 bulbs Wednesday after the York Christmas parade. Mayor Eddie Lee, who dressed as Santa, joined members of the Yorkville Historical Society and residents at the traditional lighting ceremony. York County officials considered removing the tree over the summer because they believed it had stopped growing and could be a safety problem. The city's downtown historic commission denied the county's request and allowed the city to keep the tree.

