Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

Calvin White and his family see hundreds of cars slowly drive by their house near the intersection of Ole Woods Drive and Hwy. 901 in Rock Hill each year in December. They drive by to see the flickering lights, numerous jolly Santas, nativity scenes, music and reindeer. White even dresses as Santa some nights. The family has decorated the yard for more than 15 years and acquired a Disney display this year to add to the show. Tell us about your Christmas lights. Contact Tracy Kimball at tkimball@heraldonline.com.