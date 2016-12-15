Local
Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5
April Victoria "Vickie" Gleason entered a plea in a Lancaster County courtroom to child neglect charges in the 2013 death of her daughter, 5-year-old Soren Chilson. A judge agreed to delay sentencing. Her then-boyfriend, Phillip Gleason, whom she later married, is charged with homicide by child abuse in the girl's death. Phillip Gleason is expected to appear in court on the charges in January.Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com