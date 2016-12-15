Holiday Partners toy drive helping more than 1,400 children in need

Christmas would not be so bright for Tamika Edgerton if it wasn’t for the Holiday Partners.
Edgerton moved to Rock Hill two years ago from New York. For the past two holiday seasons, her family has benefited from the United Way of York County toy drive. In partnership with The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund and WRHI radio’s Toys for Happiness, the program provides toys for less fortunate York County families with children ages birth to 14 years old.
Volunteers with Holiday Partners are sorting and packing gifts for more than 1,400 children, benefiting more than 570 York County families.
Readers are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys and gift cards.
Edgerton’s 10-year-old son Andrew was born with ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, or OTC. That’s a condition in which he is missing an enzyme in his liver meant to help rid the body of ammonia, a toxic breakdown product of protein. As a result, excess ammonia is accumulated in Andrew’s blood, often leading to developmental delay and intellectual disability.
Andrew is developmentally a one- to two-year-old. He’s nonmobile and uses a wheelchair, Edgerton said. He has had two strokes.
Edgerton is unable to work due to the constant care her son needs, but Holiday Partners helps ensure Andrew, her 11-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter get to open Christmas gifts.
“This is going to help us,” she said. “It will bring joy.”
Andrew does not play with age-appropriate items, but enjoys sensory toys and things he can touch and feel, Edgerton said.
“He enjoys seeing the other kids play,” she said.
Thanks to Holiday Partners, Tomika’s children will get toys they enjoy.
“It gives Andrew the types of toys he can play with and the other two also,” she said. “It means a lot to a lot of people that so many people can donate big items like bikes.”
Edgerton said the help takes stress off her and other families in similar situations.
“If I was one of the people that could donate, I would definitely donate,” she said. “A lot of families are benefiting from the toy drive. This program has definitely helped us.”
