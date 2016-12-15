Local
Husband, relatives support Chester mom accused in newborn's refrigerator death
Chester mom Angela Blackwell, accused of killing her 4-day-old baby by placing him in a refrigerator, appeared for a bond hearing Thursday. Her husband, Jeffrey Lewis, and others spoke in support of Blackwell. The baby, which was unresponsive when taken to a local hospital, died Feb. 27, 2016. Blackwell, who said she took special needs classes in school, is charged with homicide by child abuse.Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com