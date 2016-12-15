Rock Hill continues Christmas tradition with performance of ‘The Nutcracker’

1:04 Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5 Pause

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

1:38 Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

1:07 Kindergartners gather to play, prepare for school at Rock Hill event

1:51 York Co. Ballet performs holiday classic 'The Nutcracker' in Rock Hill

2:01 Rock Hill family adds Disney flair to holiday light show

3:46 "He's reloading" 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

1:05 Video: pair of senior transfers elevated South Pointe's passing attack