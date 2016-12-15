Rock Hill continues Christmas tradition with performance of ‘The Nutcracker’

Rock Hill will transform into an enchanted forest with dancing snowflakes. A frightening, larger-than-life mouse will appear from the shadows. A prince will escort a little girl to the Land of Sweets, where she will watch a fairy and a cavelier dance.
The dream-like scenes are part of the York County Ballet’s annual performance of the “The Nutcracker.” The company will showcase the classic Christmas ballet Thursday through Sunday at Winthrop University.
The York County Ballet has showcased the performance for nearly 40 years, said Anne Blackwell, artistic director for the company.
Blackwell said the group works to keep performances looking fresh.
“We keep a rolling costume inventory so every year the costumes are retired and replaced, so we always have fresh, new costumes,” she said. “It keeps us looking pretty special.”
The performances will be 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and a 3 p.m. matinee Saturday and Sunday at Winthrop University’s Johnson Hall Theater. Tickets can be purchased one hour prior to the performances at the theater. The price is $15. Online tickets are sold-out.
