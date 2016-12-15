The York County Ballet performs Christmas classic 'The Nutcracker' (PHOTOS)

Tracy Kimball
Dancers with the York County Ballet rehearse an opening scene from The Nutcracker Wednesday.
The York County Ballet will perform The Nutcracker Thursday through Sunday at Winthrop University.
Toy soldiers salute during a scene from The Nutcracker Wednesday at Winthrop University. The York County Ballet will perform the classic Christmas ballet Thursday through Sunday.
York County ballet dancers perform as dolls during a Nutcracker rehearsal on Wednesday.
A young girl performs her role as a toy rabbit Wednesday at the York County Ballet’s rehearsal of The Nutcracker.
The Nutcracker’s lead character Clara dances with a toy rabbit at the York County Ballet’s rehearsal of the classic holiday ballet Wednesday. The show runs Thursday through Sunday at Winthrop University.
Dancers perform a scene from The Nutcracker Wednesday at Winthrop University. The York County Ballet will perform the ballet Thursday through Sunday.
Lead character Clara, left, and her brother Fritz, right, dance with a toy during a rehearsal of The Nutcracker.
Little girls holding dolls rehearse an opening scene from The Nutcracker Wednesday at Winthrop University. The York County Ballet will perform the ballet Thursday through Sunday.
Clara and her toy rabbit watch as the Nutcracker Prince and the Mouse King fight during a scene from The Nutcracker. Dancers with the York County Ballet will perform the classic Christmas show Thursday through Sunday.
The Mouse King and the Nutcracker Prince go to battle during a rehearsal of The Nutcracker Wednesday as part of a performance by the York County Ballet.
A dancer with the York County Ballet rehearses Wednesday for The Nutcracker.
A ballerina dances Wednesday during a rehearsal for the York County Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker.
Snowflakes from an enchanted forest rehearse scenes from The Nutcracker Wednesday. The York County Ballet will perform the ballet Thursday through Sunday at Winthrop University.
The York County Ballet will perform The Nutcracker Thursday through Sunday at Winthrop University.
Children dance with their dolls during an opening scene of The Nutcracker. The York County Ballet will perform the classic Christmas ballet Thursday through Sunday.
Dancers perform a party scene from The Nutcracker at the York County Ballet’s rehearsal Wednesday.
Clara, right, and a toy rabbit try to stay away from a group of mice during a scene from The Nutcracker. The York County Ballet will perform the ball Thursday through Sunday.
Soldiers march as Clara and her toy rabbit watch during a scene from The Nutracker. The York County Ballet dancers rehearsed for the performance Wednesday.
A York County Ballet dancer rehearses for The Nutracker Wednesday.
Snowflakes in the Land of Snow perform at the York County Ballet’s rehearsal for The Nutcracker Wednesday at Winthrop University.
Ballerinas with the York County Ballet rehearse for The Nutcracker Wednesday at Winthrop University. Tickets can be purchased one hour before the performances at Johnson Hall.
Dancers perform the opening party scene from The Nutcraker Wednesday at Winthrop University.
Ballerinas with the York County Ballet rehearse for The Nutcracker Wednesday at Winthrop University. Tickets can be purchased one hour before the performance at Johnson Hall.
