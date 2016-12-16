‘Merry Christmas! Thank you!’: Rock Hill students grateful for food donation

Santa Claus hasn’t come down the chimney quite yet, but one Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School student was already in festive cheer.
“Merry Christmas!” she said, clutching a bag of apples only slightly smaller than she was. “Thank you!”
Each one of Ebenezer’s 350-plus students received a bag of apples Friday morning, thanks to a food donation effort led by Walmart and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
The effort, called Santa Express, has sent delivery trucks through several counties up and down the Carolinas to deliver fruit and school supplies to nearly 15,000 students at 34 high-need schools.
Walmart presented Second Harvest Food Bank with a $110,000 check to help with new coolers and freezers for warehouse expansion, which will help provide healthier food options like fresh fruit, vegetables and fresh meat.
“We are so grateful for this generous donation from Walmart,” said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. “We are very excited about our building expansion and being able to provide more nutritious food for the people we serve.”
Ebenezer Avenue Principal Chris Beard said the students couldn’t be more grateful.
“Children love everything,” he said. “At this time of year, especially, we are thankful and appreciate the donation we’ve got because it’s the season of giving. ... This is just one of the ways we can give a nutritious, healthy snack for these kids.”
Akil Boston, a delivery truck driver with Second Harvest, said he thought the effort was “essential” to school-age kids.
“I think it’s beyond important, it’s essential. If a kid can’t eat, then they can’t think, and if they can’t think, they can’t get a good education to be what they can possibly be in the future.”
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments