Rock Hill neighborhood holds 'friendly' holiday lights competition
Residents in the Stafford Park neighborhood in Rock Hill want traffic flowing through their streets during the month of December. Neighbors light up their yards and houses with festive lights and displays. During one weekend in December, cars stream bumper-to-bumper through the neighborhood to see the Santas, snowmen, candy canes, nativity scenes and menorahs. The neighbors compete each year for the best light display.Tracy Kimball