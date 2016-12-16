Rock Hill neighborhood holds 'friendly' holiday lights competition

Residents in the Stafford Park neighborhood in Rock Hill want traffic flowing through their streets during the month of December. Neighbors light up their yards and houses with festive lights and displays. During one weekend in December, cars stream bumper-to-bumper through the neighborhood to see the Santas, snowmen, candy canes, nativity scenes and menorahs. The neighbors compete each year for the best light display.
Fort Mill child asks guests for charitable donations at birthday party

Six-year-old Malina Brooks of Fort Mill sent birthday party invitations to friends and family but instead of gifts, the child asked for items to donate to the Children's Attention Center. The birthday girl and her father dropped off bags of cereal, snacks, socks, underwear and gift cards at the center, which is a home for abused and neglected children.

Husband, relatives support Chester mom accused in newborn's refrigerator death

Chester mom Angela Blackwell, accused of killing her 4-day-old baby by placing him in a refrigerator, appeared for a bond hearing Thursday. Her husband, Jeffrey Lewis, and others spoke in support of Blackwell. The baby, which was unresponsive when taken to a local hospital, died Feb. 27, 2016. Blackwell, who said she took special needs classes in school, is charged with homicide by child abuse.

York Co. Ballet performs holiday classic 'The Nutcracker' in Rock Hill

Dancers throughout York County are bringing the classic Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker" to Rock Hill Thursday through Sunday at Winthrop University. The York County Ballet has featured the traditional holiday performance 40 years and is showcasing 60 dancers this year. Tickets can be purchased at the Johnson Hall box office one hour prior to each performance.

'One of the best Christmases they've ever had' for Rock Hill kids

Good Samaritans helped donate gifts and support to help six Rock Hill kids have a happy Christmas after they were saved from deplorable living conditions in September. Angelica Evans, a case worker with the Department of Social Services, talks about what those children will receive and what it will mean for them.

Rock Hill leaders get sneak peak at $45 million historic site

Members of the Rock Hill City Council took their first look Tuesday at the inside of the historic Lowenstein and an adjacent building, which are part of the future University Center in downtown Rock Hill. The Lowenstein building is more than 220,000 square feet and part of the former Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Company — also known as the Bleachery. The project will cost $45 million and renovations are expected to be complete in late 2017.

2016 Lake Wylie Boat Parade

Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce's 2016 Lights on the Lake holiday boat parade never left the docks, spreading seasonal cheer with twinkling lights as crowds gathered for Christmas by the Lake with live music, a live nativity, visits with Santa Claus, and cookies and treats. (Aerial view courtesy of Rebecca Tongen)

Rock Hill family adds Disney flair to holiday light show

Calvin White and his family see hundreds of cars slowly drive by their house near the intersection of Ole Woods Drive and Hwy. 901 in Rock Hill each year in December. They drive by to see the flickering lights, numerous jolly Santas, nativity scenes, music and reindeer. White even dresses as Santa some nights. The family has decorated the yard for more than 15 years and acquired a Disney display this year to add to the show. Tell us about your Christmas lights. Contact Tracy Kimball at tkimball@heraldonline.com.

Fort Mill kids chase candy canes, eat s'mores with Santa

Nearly 1,000 candy canes lay hidden under piles of leaves Saturday at the annual Candy Cane Hunt at the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill. About 150 children braved the cold for the hunt, which lasted only a few minutes before the treats were found. The kids and their parents roasted marshmallows and ate s'mores before finishing the event with a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

