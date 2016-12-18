Fort Mill Times circulation, coverage to expand

If you live in northern York County, you’re probably familiar with either the Fort Mill Times or the Lake Wylie Pilot.
One of these publications has been your leading source of community news for many years. The Times and Pilot highlighted special events, reported about people you know, kept you abreast of church and school news, met advertising needs and chronicled growth and other issues in the areas they served.
The growth has been explosive. And, over the years, readers and their habits have evolved. Now our publications are evolving to meet the reading and advertising needs of the thousands of new households in Fort Mill, Indian Land, Van Wyck, York, Tega Cay and Lake Wylie.
As of Jan. 4, readers in all of these areas will receive the Fort Mill Times, which is expanding its reach in northern York County. The expansion includes readers previously served by the Lake Wylie Pilot, which now will merge with the Times.
Your community news will continue to be published online at www.heraldonline.com. (Go online to the main page and scroll down to the Fort Mill Times section.)
The Fort Mill Times is a sister paper of The Herald. The two publications serve more than 50,000 York County readers. Our goal is to do a better job covering northern York County. We believe the new structure will allow us to do that. Let us know how we’re doing.
You can contact Cliff Harrington at 803-329-4303.
We look forward to serving you.
