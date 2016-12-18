Holiday Partners give gifts of joy, hope to children in need

A gift under the Christmas tree can bring joy to children who need it the most.
Rebecca, a foster and adoptive parent, knows this firsthand. Thanks to Holiday Partners, a United Way of York County toy drive, she has seen the difference a toy can make for a child who has gone through a difficult time.
Rebecca, who didn’t want to publish her last name to protect her foster children, works with the nonprofit York County Foster Parent Association. She said families have a harder time taking children into care during the holidays.
“It’s hard for foster parents to say yes to a child when they know they’ve got the expense of fulfilling a child’s wishes and providing for their family and do the things they normally do during the holidays,” she said.
For two years, Rebecca has worked with Holiday Partners to get gifts.
In partnership with The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund and WRHI AM radio’s Toys for Happiness, the program provides toys for less fortunate York County families with children ages birth to 14 years old.
For the children being placed during the holidays, the toys are especially needed, Rebecca said.
“These children have just lost everything they know and love and it’s Christmas time,” she said. “They’re scared and traumatized. To have a boost and some joy is so incredible.”
Rebecca works with community and corporate sponsors, but said this time of year is hard since many donations have already been made. That’s where Holiday Partners comes in.
“There are still children coming into care,” she said. “To be able to send their wish list and get some things they love under the tree without stressing out that foster family is huge. It makes it OK for a foster family to say yes.”
Rebecca said community members should donate – especially larger items like bikes – to the drive as it makes a big difference.
“When I was young a bicycle was huge and super special,” she said. “It still is.”
Holiday Partners came through for the foster children earlier this week when a corporate sponsor fell through, Rebecca said.
“I am so thankful,” she said. “I have a full house and I have a very full heart. I’m very blessed to do what I do.”
Want to Help?
Donate to The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund by mailing donations to or dropping them off at The Herald, 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, S.C. 29730. Checks should be made to the Empty Stocking Fund, c/o UWYC.
Donate Toys
Donate to Toys for Happiness by dropping off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes at locations around York County. Local sites include United Way of York County, 226 Northpark Drive, Suite 100, Rock Hill, WRHI/Interstate 107 radio stations, 142 N. Confederate Ave., Rock Hill and County Upper Palmetto YMCA locations. For more information on how to get a donation box placed, call WRHI’s Bonita Perry at 803-324-1340.
