Troopers: Driver killed in Monday morning crash north of Rock Hill

The driver in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning north of Rock Hill has died, police said.
The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. Monday on Museum Road, about three miles north of Rock Hill near Lake Wylie, officials said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, said Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The deceased person’s name has not yet been released by the York County Coroner.
The driver of the 2009 Hyundai was traveling north when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, then hit a ditch and some trees, Hovis said.
