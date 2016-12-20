York Co. sheriff ‘passes the badge’ to recently elected Kevin Tolson

There’s a new sheriff in town – in a mere two weeks.
York County Sheriff Bruce Bryant is not giving up his badge until Jan. 2, and he is letting the recently elected sheriff Kevin Tolson know it.
“You’re not the boss until January 3,” Bryant told Tolson jokingly Tuesday evening.
Bryant is Tolson’s father-in-law and the two stood together in front of more than a hundred family, friends, colleagues and law enforcement officials at Tolson’s swearing-in ceremony.
Tolson, a senior investigator with the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, beat out former forensic investigator John Williams in June, then ran unopposed in the general election.
Tolson pledged to “match” Bryant’s accomplishments.
“I don’t know if I can, but I will do my best,” Tolson said to Bryant. “Your service and your sacrifice in your 45-46 years of law enforcement in this county will not go unnoticed.”
Bryant told the crowd he is “passing the badge” and placed the gold sheriff’s badge around Tolson’s neck.
“It’s not good until January 3,” Bryant said as the audience laughed.
Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4072
