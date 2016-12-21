York County’s generosity shines for six Rock Hill kids found in poverty

Angelica Evans wishes she could be there to see it.
Six Rock Hill children, all beaming from ear to ear, eying a mountain of Christmas presents and hoping the moment never ends.
“When they wake up on Christmas morning and see everything that they have, it’s gonna be probably one of the best Christmases they’re ever going to have,” said Evans, a case worker with the Department of Social Services. “I wish I could be there to see their faces.”
Just three months earlier, the kids likely would never have dreamed of such a day.
The children, four boys and two girls ranging from 8 months to 8 years old, were taken into protective custody in September after York County authorities found they were living in a home with no running water, little food and deplorable sanitary conditions.
The home on Porter Road smelled of garbage, urine and feces, according to a York County Sheriff’s report. Officials later learned that all the children had head lice, only one outfit each and had no shoes.
Residents of York County responded.
Thanks to the kindness of strangers, the kids will receive a small boatload of gifts on Christmas Day, including everything from bookbags to toys, gift cards and diapers.
Julia Rogers, one Good Samaritan, helped organize an Amazon wishlist online to help spread the word. She received more than 100 packages from over 50 people across the United States, coming from as far as Texas.
She initially heard about the situation from The Herald, and said she wanted to help.
“It struck a chord with me,” Rogers said. “Everybody was so desperate for a way to help. It was totally a ‘Let go and Let God’ moment.”
$1,793.25 So far, donors have given $1,793.25 in monetary donations for the six children
Rogers was just one of many kind-hearted donors. People flooded into the Rock Hill DSS office on Heckle Boulevard to pass along clothes, wipes, bicycles, and even a car seat.
That doesn’t include the two basketball goals and even a Nintendo DS gaming system. Representatives from Boyd Hill Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Rock Hill passed along large bags of clothing for each child, Evans said.
Evans said she was touched by how some donors took the time to personalize some of the gifts, which included embroidered backpacks with each child’s name on them.
“It’s been overwhelming,” Evans said. “They have everything they need. It would be a Christmas to remember for any child.”
For these children, Evans said, it will be a joy.
Rogers spent several hours earlier this week helping to wrap each present.
All of the children are happy and healthy, Evans said.
Rogers, who has two children of her own, said her heart “shattered” to hear of the kids’ plight. She’s happy to have played a role to help make their Christmas bright.
“Everyone was so willing to help,” said Rogers. “It was just one thing after another.”
No charges have been filed in the case, according to Trent Faris, public information officer with the York Couty Sheriff’s Office.
