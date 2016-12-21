Rock Hill, York Co. leaders plea for move to stop ‘lives being lost’ to guns

Putting an end to gun violence in York County will take a team effort, say state and local leaders, who came together Wednesday to talk about what needs to be done.
A press conference by state and local officials came in the wake of two apparently unrelated Rock Hill shootings Monday in which two men were wounded. In a third shooting on Dec. 2, a 37-year-old Rock Hill man, Jerry Howard, died.
The past year “has been a year of too many news stories about gun violence, not only in our community, but in our nation,” said state Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill. “We must not leave the burden to the police to fix it; it must be a community effort.”
Two men were injured, one of them critically, in separate shootings Monday, Rock Hill police said. The victims were ages 25 and 20.
On Saturday, an 18-year-old student at York Comprehensive High School was shot in the face outside the home where a birthday party had taken place. York police are searching for information in that case.
“We see the age of our victims, a very young age,” said York County Council member William “Bump” Roddey. “We’re starting to see more school-age kids bringing guns and weapons to school.”
Last week, a student at South Pointe High School was arrested and charged by Rock Hill police with carrying three high-powered rifles and a handgun in his vehicle on school property.
Anthony Johnson, pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Rock Hill, said the concern should be where teenagers are getting guns.
“What are we doing as a society to ensure they do not have such access to these types of weapons?” he said. “That’s the question we are afraid to ask, because we live in a red state, but the problem that exists in our community is not red or black, it’s about lives being lost.”
Rock Hill Police chaplain Seth Crosby said the problem also stems from parents’ communication with their children.
“Learn how to communicate with your kids so you know what is really going on in their lives,” he said.
Community members also need to communicate with law enforcement, Roddey said.
“All too well, we know of situations where information could help solve crimes, but yet we still don’t want to come forward,” Roddey said. “We need the community’s help to solve these crimes, and we need the community’s help to prevent these crimes.”
Capt. Mark Bollinger, public information officer for the Rock Hill Police Department, said the issue is not new.
“There have always been weapons in the community, but I think what’s happening is we are making more cases, which is bringing it to the forefront,” Bollinger said. “We are still seeing the same code of silence we’ve been seeing in trying to solve these cases.”
Bollinger said citizens don’t call police with information like they used to. He asked residents to call with information related to crimes.
“It wasn’t your child this time, but it could be your child next month,” he said.
Police are searching for suspects in the two Monday shootings, Roddey said. He asked anyone with information to come forward.
“These are real people, these are real families and these situations are making real, negative impacts around the community,” he said.
If anyone has any information in regards to crimes, please contact York County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.
