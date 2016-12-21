Kick the holidays off with Peace and Love

Crank up the holly and the jolly with live music merriment, from the Peace and Love Band live Friday at Wild Wing Café in Ayrsley. Based in Charlotte, Peace and Love will ease you into a fine, funky mood for upcoming festivities thanks to a musical mix as naughty as it is nice.
The lengthy P&L song list attests to a contagious variety that runs right through R&B, rock, pop, funk, sidetracks into smooth, jazzy hits by crooners then careens right into rap on to other moods and sounds. Check a sampling of selections for further proof of emotional power tossing from decade to decade: “Brick House,” The Commodores; “All Night Long,” Lionel Ritchie; “Boogie Wonderland,” Earth Wind & Fire; “My Girl,” The Temptations; “Love Train,” O’Jays and “Mustang Sally,” Wilson Pickett. Their song list goes on to include Prince, The Police, Journey, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, even AC/DC.
Handling the P&L time-tripping find: Calvin Carter Jr., drums/percussion; Donald Dean, guitar/lead and background vocals; Rudy Meeks, bass/vocals; Ryan Brown, lead vocals; Steve Todd, saxophone/background vocals and Michael Baker.
Band founder Meeks was also one of the founding members of The Voltage Brothers. Meeks contributed to three albums, also performing across the U.S. and abroad. Meeks left The Voltage Brothers to form P&L.
The scene is set for a holiday happening filled with Peace and Love live, Friday at Wild Wing Café, 2132 Ayrsley Town Boulevard-Ayrsley in South Charlotte. Call 980-287-7000 for show details or visit wildwingcafe.com. For more on the music, go to peaceandloveband.com.
Elsewhere
Ready to rock the night away? Then find Khaos Kings live at Empire Pizza II in Newport. Bryan Dover and company will be rocking around the Christmas tree with a rowdy full band show mixing, mingling ’80s, early ’90s hair band hard rock “all the way,” Dover promised. “Right on! Our plan is to rock out for everyone including ourselves as a celebration of life.”
Dover cited hard hits during the last year particularly: “two serious illnesses including my mom, who is so much better now and realizing how blessed we are to be doing this. Music has always been a safe haven, a bright spot when you feel heavy emotions,” Dover said. “Christmas seems to bring that feeling out even more.” As for Friday’s show, “People will be gearing up to be with family and friends,” he said. “But first, they’ll be looking for a night out to get it all started. We can set them right in that department!”
Khaos Kings features Dover on lead vocals plus Chad Hare, lead/rhythm guitar; Robert Baker, bass guitar/backing vocals and Sam Kennington, drums/percussion. They are pure rock with edgy power and a show to go with it.
Kick off the holiday weekend with a heavy-duty musical blowout courtesy of Khaos Kings live at Empire Pizza II- Newport, 4811 Old York Road 105, Rock Hill. Call 803-985-2337 or check empirepizzaandbar.com. For more on the music visit facebook.com/KhaoskingsSC.
Coming up
Friday: Mike Faulkenberry & The Whiskey Prophets at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Rockin’ Christmas Party with The Hyde Band at Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Whit’s End at Hambone’s, Great Falls; Mystery Guest at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Sons of Carolina at Madison’s on the Corner, Tega Cay/Fort Mill; Curbside Prophet at The Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville.
Saturday: DJ Kardiak at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Josh Pender & Friends at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Karaoke Konnections Christmas Eve Party at The Handle Bar Tavern, Rock Hill.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments