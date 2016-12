Indian Land couple uses lighted 'Peanuts' to spread holiday cheer

Dorian and Monica Taft of Indian Land join festive neighbors in the Shelly Woods subdivision with a display of holiday lights. The Taft's theme this year is "A Whimsical Wonderland," with the Peanuts cartoon and lots of snowmen, Santas, stars and even geese. Many of the homes in the neighborhood are brightly lit with different themes.