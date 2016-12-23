‘Behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy’

AME ZION
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Christmas play, “Christmas Eve 2016,” 3 p.m. Saturday. Christmas worship, 10 a.m. Sunday.
Mount Zion AME Zion Church, Hickory Grove: New Year’s Gospel Sing, 6 p.m. Jan. 7.
O’Zion AME Zion Church, Hamilton Road, Charlotte: Christmas worship, 10 a.m. Sunday. The children and youth choirs will sing.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve candlelight services 5 and 9 p.m. Saturday. Christmas worship, 10 a.m. Sunday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve candlelight service Communion service, 6 p.m. Saturday. Organ prelude at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Day combined service at 10 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school at 9 a.m. Nursery available.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Watch night service 10 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31.
Calvary Baptist Church, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: Sunday. Christmas at Calvary, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. No afternoon or evening services.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill: Clothing and food giveaway, noon Saturday at Boyd Hill Center. Watch Night service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31 Breakfast after the service. 125th anniversary service, Jan. 22.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Regular morning service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Church in Study at 9 a.m. and Church in Devotion at 10 a.m.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Christmas worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Only service. Food pantry available. Liberty Kids and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Youth Ministry Christmas play, 11:15 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Watch Night service, 11 p.m. Dec. 31 with fellowship at 10 p.m.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, McConnells: Christmas worship, 9 a.m. Sunday. No Sunday school.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Christmas worship, 10 a.m. Sunday. No Sunday school. Night watch service, 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve candlelight service with carols and the Good News of Christ, 5 p.m. Saturday.
Right Direction Baptist Church, Cestrain Square, Chester: The Anointed Women of God New Year’s Eve praise party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31. Free gifts.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Christmas worship, 9 a.m. Sunday. Watch Night service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
Second Baptist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Sunday. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Jan. 1.
Union Baptist Church, S.C. 274 at Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Union Gospel Singers Reunion Choir rehearsal, 7 p.m. Dec. 29. All former members invited.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Christmas worship, 10 a.m. Sunday. No evening activities.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Christmas caroling 30 minutes before all Masses Saturday. Christmas Vigil Masses, 4 and 7 p.m. and midnight Saturday (Spanish Mass at 9 p.m. and Vietnamese Mass, 7:25 p.m. at The Oratory). Christmas Day Masses, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Spanish Mass at 12:30 p.m. Mary, Mother of God New Year’s Vigil, 5:30 p.m. (English) and 7:25 p.m (Vietnamese) Dec. 31. New Year’s Day Masses, regular Sunday schedule, Jan. 1.
CHURCH OF GOD
IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Christmas service, 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Only service. Watch Night Service, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Fireworks show after.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Saturday Feast of the Nativity, 4 p.m. Holy Eucharist with musical prelude at 3:30 p.m. and Festival Choral Eucharist, 11 p.m. and muscial prelude at 10:30 p.m. Christmas Day, 10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist (no music). New Year’s Day services, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist.
LUTHERAN
Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, North Congress Street, York: The Rev. Charles Aurand will have his lighted village and model trains on display, 4-8 p.m. Dec. 26-30 in the John A. Farris fellowship hall. Admission is a canned food item to be be donated to PATH and Tender Hearts. Among the trains in the display are the the pastor’s first Lionel train set from 1959, a replica of the 1958 “girls pink train set” and a Southern Railroad Crescent Train.
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve candlelight Communion services, 6 and 11 p.m. Saturday. Christmas Day worship witih Holy Communion, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Office closed Monday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Christmas eve worship, children’s service, 4 p.m., contemporary service, 6 p.m. and traditional service, 8 p.m., all with Holy Communion and candle lighting Saturday. Christmas Day worship, 10 a.m. with Lessons and Carols Sunday.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Antioch United Methodist Church, Rambo Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve candlelight Communion worship, 6 p.m. Saturday. Christmas Day service, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve service, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Christmas worship, 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Special Advent offering for Homes of Hope. Soup kitchen opens Jan. 5.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve candlelight service with carols, 11 p.m. Saturday. Children can wear pajamas. Christmas worship, 11 a.m. Sunday
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve candlelight services, noon and 7 p.m. Saturday. Christmas Day worship, 10 a.m. Sunday. (Only service.)
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve candlelight Communion services, 5 and 7 p.m Saturday. No nursery. Christmas Day worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Children can wear their pajamas and a bring a toy to receive a blessing.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve candlelight Communion and children’s program, 5 p.m. Saturday. Christmas worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. No Sunday school.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: Christmas Day worship, 10 a.m. Sunday (only service). New Year’s Eve service, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 31. New Year’s Day worship, 10 a.m. Jan. 1 (only service).
Tabernacle of Praise Church International, Wood Street, York: Christmas Day worship, 9 a.m. Sunday.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Christmas service, 10:15 a.m. Sunday (only service). New Year’s Day service, 10:15 a.m. Jan. 1 (only service).
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274, York: Christmas Eve Family service, 5 p.m. Saturday with the youth pageant, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and a candlelight Communion service at 11 p.m..
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Christmas Eve candlelight and Communion Service, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. No nursery. Casual worship Christmas Day, 10 a.m. Sunday. No Sunday school or nursery. Offices closed Monday-Tuesday.
Grace Presbyterian Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: Family Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m. Saturday with the children’s choir, Christmas story, hymns, candles and communion. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 9 p.m. with special music hymns, mediation and communion. No nursery.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Family candlelight Christmas Eve services, 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Candlelight Communion service with musical prelude at 10:30 p.m. Combined Christmas service, 11 a.m. Sunday. No Sunday school. Combine New Year’s service, 11 a.m. Jan. 1.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Christmas Eve candlelight and Communion service, 6 p.m. Saturday. Christmas worship, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, Sharon: Christmas Eve candlelight and Communion serivce, 6 p.m. Saturday.
