Arby’s opens in Indian Land; Salvation Army gives away presents

Up to 30 workers are expected to be employed at the new Arby’s in Indian Land.
The grand opening of the store took place Dec. 21 in Lancaster County for the 2,160-square-foot restaurant. Officials say there will be 25-30 employees and four to six managers hired from the local area.
The store is at 8394 Charlotte Highway in Indian Land.
Arby’s will be open 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Lodge, charity team up to provide holiday cheer
The Elks Lodge donated its space on Main Street in Rock Hill last week to help the local Salvation Army collect and distribute Christmas gifts for needy children and the elderly.
The Salvation Army served 365 children and 245 seniors through its Angel Tree program for children and Silver Angels for senior citizens. The charity gave away toys, bicycles, clothing and personal items that were donated by the community.
The presents were distributed Dec. 15 and 16.
Goodwill encouraging York County community to donate
Donated goods and financial contributions made to Goodwill by the end of December will still be eligible for a 2016 tax deduction.
Goodwill is accepting clothing, accessories, household items, books, toys, electronics, furniture, sports equipment and small appliances.
Proceeds from the sale of donations in Goodwill retail stores fund job training and employment services free of charge in the community.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
