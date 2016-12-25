Christmas is over... So where do I recycle my tree in York County?

The presents have all been unwrapped, the eggnog consumed and the family entertained.
Now, it’s time to toss the Christmas tree.
If you live in York County, you’re in luck. Residents can recycle their live Christmas trees at all 16 countywide collection and recycling centers Dec. 26-Jan. 31.
Residents will need to remove all the lights, ornaments and tinsel before bringing the tree to be recycled.
Christmas trees are considered organic waste and can be composted, mulched or converted into fuel. Artificial trees that contain metal can be recycled year-round at all York County Collection Centers.
Metal from artificial trees is reused for scrap metal.
You can also recycle these holiday items year-round at collection centers:
▪ Boxes, tissue paper and non-foil wrapping paper
▪ Strings of Christmas lights and electronics
▪ Used cooking oil
For additional information regarding recycling trees and holiday items, contact York County Solid Waste Collection & Recycling at 803-628-3191 or visit www.yorkcountygov.com.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
