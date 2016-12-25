On Christmas, Rock Hill volunteers came out in force: Even the state football champions

Close to 200 volunteers at the Dorothy Day soup kitchen came together Sunday to help feed more than 500 of Rock Hill’s neediest a Christmas meal.
The annual Christmas Day meal is sponsored, hosted and staffed by many of the same volunteers who make and serve meals at the soup kitchen six days a week. The kitchen has been open for more than 30 years and has served more than a million meals.
Around 15 players from South Pointe High’s football team took part in packaging and preparing food parcels Sunday morning. The players are just a week removed from the team’s third straight state championship victory.
The volunteers delivered around 500 meals to shut-ins or elderly people around the area, and also served about 50-75 people at the kitchen’s headquarters on Crawford Road.
Several kind-hearted donors helped provide food and gifts for those in need.
One donor gave 100 toothbrushes and packs of toothpaste, while another delivered several boxes of blankets and gloves. A Comporium call center in Lancaster donated 30 gift bags, while others took care of toiletries.
More than 400 cans of nonperishable goods were collected, thanks to a canned food drive at Finley Road Elementary School, organizers say. Meanwhile, HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Rock Hill donated 11 turkeys, according to organizers.
