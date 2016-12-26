Volunteers delivered more than 2,500 Christmas cookies for York County inmates

For almost 400 people in York County, Christmas was spent in the county jail. But many of the volunteers, who serve those inmates to try to rehabilitate them, baked and delivered more than 2,500 Christmas cookies for the inmates.
More than 200 people provide all kinds of volunteer services to inmates, from religious and Bible studies programs to life skills assistance, substance abuse counseling, educational help and more.
Many of those volunteers baked, then delivered, the cookies in time for the Christmas weekend, sheriff’s officials announced on their Facebook page. For more photos and information visit yorkcountysheriff.com.
