Police: Man, 74, missing in Lancaster County; left on foot from adult care center

Police in Lancaster are looking for an elderly man whom deputies say walked away from an adult care center Friday.
Jerry Roscoe Cauthen, 74, is considered a missing person and is believed to have left the Heath Springs Residential Care Center on foot, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Cauthen was last seen at the center in the mid-afternoon Friday, Barfield said.
“Law enforcement and volunteers have been searching and still are conducting an extensive search,” Barfield said.
The center is in southern Lancaster County. Deputies posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Saturday that Cauthen has some dementia and suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Cauthen is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair yet is balding on top. He was wearing blue jeans and a red flannel shirt the last time he was seen, Barfield said.
Anyone who has seen Cauthen is urged to call 911 or Lancaster deputies at 803-283-4136 or 803-283-3388; contact Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372, or sccrimestoppers.com.
Comments