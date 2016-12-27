Local

December 27, 2016 10:14 AM

Holiday Partners brings toys, cheer to more than 900 York County families

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

Bikes, stuffed animals, arts and craft items, balls and other gifts found their way to children in need this holiday season thanks to Holiday Partners.

In partnership with The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund and WRHI AM radio’s Toys for Happiness, the United Way of York County program provides toys for less fortunate York County families with children ages birth to 14 years old.

Rebecca Melton, president of the United Way of York County, said more than 900 families woke up Christmas morning with gifts under the tree, thanks to local businesses and individuals

“The overall response was wonderful,” Melton said. “People were so generous, as always.”

Williams and Fudge in Rock Hill donated 300 bikes to Toys for Happiness and, in total, more than 500 were collected, the most the drive has seen, said volunteer Tom Anderson.

“It was a very successful year for us,” he said. “As always, the community stepped up.”

Close to 250 volunteers gave thousands of hours to bring smiles to children’s faces, Melton said. Individual monetary and toy donations helped ensure their wish lists were met.

“We couldn’t do it without all of the generous supporters,” Melton said. “We’ve been able to serve all of the families that needed our help.”

Melton said they were still getting calls late this week.

“Being able to know where to turn, especially at the last minute, has been such a blessing to the families that we are helping,” she said.

Readers can still contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund through Dec. 31.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Empty Stocking Fund Donors

John and Margaret Hook, Rock Hill

Northwestern Band Boosters, Rock Hill

Tony Lee, Rock Hill

Rayford Lowder, Rock Hill

Swain and Mary Sheppard, Rock Hill

Pookie Williams, Rock Hill

Dink and Shirley Broom, Fort Mill

Judity Bogart, York

The MacDonald Family, Fort Mill

Mr. and Mrs Bruce Randall, Rock Hill

Carolyn Griffin, Rock Hill

Terrel amd Susan Smith, Rock Hill

John and Paula Bourgeois, Rock Hill

CH Miller, Rock Hill

Rick and Susan Dove, Rock Hill

Dennis and Vivian Harrington, Rock Hill

Frances Cauthen, Rock Hill

Gerald and Sara Kay Lynes, Rock Hill

Rayford Lowder, Jr. , Rock Hill

Lin and Judy Halin, Rock Hill

Bob and Nancy Scholl, Rock Hill

Sharen DuBard, Rock Hill

James and Sharon Hoffman, Rock Hill

Kay Beach, Rock Hill

Cynthia Tucker, Rock Hill

Gale and Tony DiGiorgio, Rock Hill

Susan Tremont, Clover

Dr. and Mrs. Christopher Schroeder, Rock Hill

Beverly Ernandez, Rock Hill

Rion M Rutledge and Virginia W Rutledge, Rock Hill

Want to Help?

Donate to The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund by mailing donations to, or dropping them off at, The Herald, 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, S.C. 29730. Checks should be made to the Empty Stocking Fund, c/o UWYC.

Local

