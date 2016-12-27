Holiday Partners brings toys, cheer to more than 900 York County families

Bikes, stuffed animals, arts and craft items, balls and other gifts found their way to children in need this holiday season thanks to Holiday Partners.
In partnership with The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund and WRHI AM radio’s Toys for Happiness, the United Way of York County program provides toys for less fortunate York County families with children ages birth to 14 years old.
Rebecca Melton, president of the United Way of York County, said more than 900 families woke up Christmas morning with gifts under the tree, thanks to local businesses and individuals
“The overall response was wonderful,” Melton said. “People were so generous, as always.”
Williams and Fudge in Rock Hill donated 300 bikes to Toys for Happiness and, in total, more than 500 were collected, the most the drive has seen, said volunteer Tom Anderson.
“It was a very successful year for us,” he said. “As always, the community stepped up.”
Close to 250 volunteers gave thousands of hours to bring smiles to children’s faces, Melton said. Individual monetary and toy donations helped ensure their wish lists were met.
“We couldn’t do it without all of the generous supporters,” Melton said. “We’ve been able to serve all of the families that needed our help.”
Melton said they were still getting calls late this week.
“Being able to know where to turn, especially at the last minute, has been such a blessing to the families that we are helping,” she said.
Readers can still contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund through Dec. 31.
