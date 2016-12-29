Coroner says missing Lancaster man died from exposure

A missing Lancaster man who left an adult care center last week died of exposure, officials say.
Karla Deese, the Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner, said in a statement Thursday that Jerry Roscoe Cauthen, 74, died of exposure due to the environment after he disappeared from an adult care center in Lancaster.
Police found Cauthen’s body in a heavily wooded area off Flint Ridge Road, according to a statement from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Cauthen was believed to have left the Heath Springs Residential Care Center on foot on Dec. 23, authorities said. Deputies said he had some dementia and suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.
“We are thankful for the army of volunteers who assisted in the search for Mr. Cauthen. People selflessly donated their services, horses, ATV’s and refreshments,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said Wednesday in a statement. “Most importantly, they gave their time. This tragedy breaks our hearts, particularly during the holidays. We will keep this family in our thoughts and prayers and ask our community to do the same.”
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments