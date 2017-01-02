New city manager in York plans to tackle growth, tourism, lack of housing

Lisa Wallace spent two decades bringing everyone to the table as an administrator in Summerville. York Mayor Eddie Lee said Wallace’s ability to bring people together should adapt quickly in her new job.
Wallace recently began work as city manager for York, taking over after the departure of longtime interim city manager Charles Helms.
Wallace recently detailed her intentions to build a long-term “vision plan” for the town. The plan would look 20-30 years into the future by assessing the needs and hopes of stakeholders and the public.
Wallace will be paid $105,000 per year on a three-year contract, Lee said.
She helped serve Summerville, a town north of Charleston, for the past 20 years as director of administrative services, assistant town administrator and clerk/treasurer.
“When I first went to work for Summerville, it was just before a huge growth spurt,” Wallace said. “I think the city of York is on that verge, as well. I hope we’re on the verge. I think it’s very important to start planning now, so when that comes our way, we’ll be prepared.”
Wallace said she first visited York when she would come to visit her son and daughter-in-law, who live in Pineville, N.C.
Lee said the city went through 42 applications for the job before selecting Wallace. Lee said he was most impressed by Wallace’s experience, especially in the areas of urban planning and infrastructure.
“Her schedule is jam-packed,” Lee said. “She’s intelligent, energetic and experienced.”
Wallace said the town faces a lack of quality housing, which she hopes to help solve by meeting with local authorities. She said she also wants to bring more attention to the area’s tourism opportunities.
In the meantime, she said she is focused on finishing an update to the city’s website, which she called “a little behind the times.”
“It’s going to be a process,” she said. “It certainly doesn’t happen overnight.”
Wallace has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Charleston Southern University.
Helms recently retired after 40 years working for the city. Before taking over as interim city manager for the community of more than 8,000 residents in 2007, Helms was the city’s public works director.
