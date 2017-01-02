After recent attack, York set to consider vicious dog law Tuesday

City officials in York will get their first look at a proposed vicious dog law Tuesday after a man putting up Christmas lights was attacked by two pit bull mix dogs Dec. 11.
The public meeting starts at 6 p.m. at York City Hall.
Because it is the first public look at the proposed law, city leaders cannot enact any new law but are expected to discuss how the laws have worked in other towns and cities such as Darlington, Dillon and Beaufort.
City leaders decided to consider the new law because Buddy Owens, 71, was injured so badly that he required surgeries and more than a week in the hospital. The dogs belonged to neighbors who were cited for leash law violations, but city officials have said that people need to be safe in their yards and that the attack could have been fatal.
When police responded to the incident Dec. 11, the dogs chased another neighbor into her home and then were allegedly a threat to officers, so one officer fatally shot one of the dogs. Both dogs were seized by York County Animal Control.
Owens left arm was “mangled in the attack, police said. Owens came home before Christmas but is expected to require more surgeries.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
