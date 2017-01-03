Gaston County school bus with students aboard overturns near Belmont

A school bus over turned with students aboard in the Belmont area of Gaston County. None of those aboard the bus were seriously injured, investigators said.
N.C. Troopers on the scene said the call came in around 6:30 a.m. on Lake Wylie Road in Belmont. Four students were reportedly aboard at the time, headed to New Hope Elementary School, officials said.
The incident occurred during slippery road conditions, at a spot where the road curves sharply. However, investigators did not say how fast the bus was traveling at the time it flipped off the road.
