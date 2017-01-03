Forecasters call for slim chance of snow Saturday in York, Chester counties

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1 Pause

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes'

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:17 Video: some of Duby Okeke's record-setting 142 blocked shots at Winthrop

1:50 Rock Hill official details 2017 goals, including Knowledge Park, spec buildings

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:33 First Baby of 2017

1:08 Rock Hill officers now carrying antidote to reverse opioid overdoses