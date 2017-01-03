Forecasters call for slim chance of snow Saturday in York, Chester counties

Weather forecasters are predicting a slight chance of snow Saturday in York and Chester counties.
While Wednesday’s forecast in Rock Hill calls for highs of 62 degrees and sunny skies, the end of the week brings a different picture, with highs in the high 30s and lows in the high teens.
According to the National Weather Service, wintry weather is expected to move in overnight Friday into Saturday, with a 90 percent chance of precipitation that includes a 30 percent chance of snow.
The chance of snow “is not real high right now,” said Jeffrey Taylor, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greer.
The forecast on Tuesday shows any snow would fall Saturday morning, with about 2 inches possible before noon, Taylor said.
He said because the ground will be fairly warm with temperatures in the high 40s Friday, he is doubtful any snow would stick around for long.
“It’s not that big a deal right now,” Taylor said.
However, he said the forecast could change this far out with forecast updates every 12 hours.
