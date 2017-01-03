No dangerous dog law in York after attack – for now – after pit bull owners speak up

More than 100 dog lovers packed into York City Hall on Tuesday night opposed to any potential York city law against dangerous dogs after a man was attacked by two pit bull mix dogs last month.
And after city leaders took no action, those dog owners were happy. But the door was left open for potentially tougher rules in the future.
Dog supporters told the York City Council and Mayor Eddie Lee – the main supporter of tougher dog laws after city resident Buddy Owens, 71, was mauled Dec. 11 – that they would not sit idly by as their beloved pets are potentially regulated when the responsibility for pet ownership rests with owners and not specific breeds.
Toni Wooldridge of York said Charlotte and other places do not target breeds but have strict rules for owners, and questioned if current county animal laws are being enforced.
“Trying to ban a breed is only going to keep it out of the hands of responsible owners, like guns,” Wooldridge said. “The ones who want them, the ones who mistreat them, who don’t care about their animals, are going to get them anyway.”
At issue for most opponents of stricter laws is what they see as unfair targeting of pit bulls and other potentially dangerous dogs. York city leaders have been deluged with email and phone opposition against any control of dogs that target specific breeds.
Mayor Lee said he understands people are “very close to their animals,” and even said, “I like dogs.”
Lee told the room that York adopted York County’s animal control laws in 2010, which include provisions for dangerous animals, and that no vote would be taken Tuesday. That law does not specify breeds of dogs, York City Manager Lisa Wallace said in the meeting, but identifies animals by behavior.
But Mayor Lee did not close the door on tougher future action to ensure public safety. The agenda item for dogs Tuesday was plain: “Vicious dog ordinance.” Yet no action was taken and no discussion came from anyone on the council but Lee.
Any future look at tougher dog laws in York will only be done by letting the public know that the city might consider it, Lee said.
“We would certainly be very transparent if we were to make any kind of adjustments,” Lee told the crowd.
The answers seemed to placate dog supporters for now, but those in support of dog ownership of any breed vow to oppose any changes.
Katherine Stewart of York said she owns pit bulls and the dogs are not dangerous. Stewart started a Facebook page against any changes and an online petition has more than 1,700 signatures.
“I am a pit bull mom of three and they are my family ...,” Stewart said. “Maybe there should be stronger consequences on irresponsible owners. They need to enforce what they already have, rather than ban a whole breed.”
Owens, the victim Dec. 11, required several surgeries and was in the hospital for 10 days for injuries to his left arm. The dog owners in that attack were cited for leash law violations after a police officer shot one of the dogs.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
